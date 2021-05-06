Vijayawada: Separate vaccine drive sought for sex workers

Vijayawada: Sex workers seek priority to get vaccinated for Covid-19 for all of them and their children free of cost through the existing Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS) clinics like ICTC, PPTCT, STI clinics and ART centres.

The leaders of Vimukthi and Indian Leaders Fighting against Trafficking (ILFAT) AP Chapter submitted a representation to Deputy Chief Minister and medical and health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and APSAC (AP State AIDS Control Society) project director Usha Rani on Wednesday.

Later, in a statement, they said that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought on more challenges for the sex workers. They remain a vulnerable population and are facing difficulties in accessing health care services.

As per the APSACS statistics, there are nearly 1.10 lakh sex workers in the state. Many sex workers and their children are living in enclosed spaces under thatched roofs in various prostitution localities. "If they contract Covid-19, it will spread aggressively and there will be no line of control," the statement said.

They appealed to the health minister to give priority to sex workers and to provide Covid vaccination through the

APSACS clinics as they were registered there.

Vimukthi is a women leaders collective of sex-workers and survivors of trafficking, based in Andhra Pradesh and ILFAT is a national platform formed by the survivors and for the survivors of human trafficking.