Vijayawada: Siddharth Nagar famous hub of educational institutions

Vijayawada: With large number of educational institutions, Siddharth Nagar has great demand for rented houses and house sites. Besides educational institutions, commercial complexes, hotels and supermarkets are added facilities to the colony.

Siddharth Nagar is one of the posh and beautiful colonies in the city with excellent infrastructure facilities, lush green trees and beautiful apartments and houses. The colony is located between the Municipal colony, Gayatri Nagar, Bharati Nagar and Moghalrajpuram. It is very near to MG Road

The colony has been developed during the last four decades. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has spent crores of rupees for laying roads, underground drains, side drains and for other infrastructure development.

Since Siddharth Nagar is situated at prominent place in the city, demand is very high for house sites and rented houses. Consequently, the land price skyrocketed and many affluent people settled in the colony. Many apartments and group houses were constructed providing accommodation to thousands of families over the last three years.

The colony has excellent road connectivity and a number of city buses pass through the colony. Many students prefer to stay in the colony due to availability of restaurants and hotels. All these factors transformed Siddharth Nagar into a favourite colony for the denizens.

Playgrounds and film theatres are a stone's throw away from the colony and it saves both money and time to the colony residents. The residents of the colony love to grow trees and it enhanced the greenery over the past few decades.