Vijayawada: Sports meet helps grow as professionals

Vijayawada(NTR District): DISTRICT Collector S Dilli Rao claimed that Jagananna Kreeda Sambaralu will help youth to become international sportspersons by filling them with sports spirit. He inaugurated the zonal level sports meet at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday along with SAAP Chairman Byreddi Siddharth Reddy and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that so many players of NTR district have brought good name for the State by participating in national and international sports. He asked the sportspersons to excel in sports by taking inspiration from Koneru Humpi, MR Laltiha Babu and Jyothi Surekha, who belong to the district. He further informed that the State government is encouraging sports in the State by conducting various sports events. Rs 50 lakh cash incentives are given for conducting sports for encouraging sports under Jagananna Kredda Sambaralu, he informed. The Collector further said that sports will help to increase memory power as well as decrease mental stress.

SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy said that the government has been allocating special funds to encourage sports in the State. He informed them that they would try to implement a two percent sports quota in job appointments.

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and others were present on the occasion.