Vijayawada: Subba Reddy slams 'misinformation' on Vijayakumar Swamy visit to CM house

Vijayawada: TTD chairman and YSRCP general secretary YV Subba Reddy on Tuesday condemned the 'misinformation campaign' on Swamy Vijayakumar visit to CM office.

Clarifying on the issue, Subba Reddy said that Vijayakumar Swamy came to Vijayawada in a special flight arranged by the relatives of a media tycoon. "As I was acquainted with Vijayakumar Swamy, I made arrangements for his visit to Chief Minister's residence for his blessings to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the well-being of the state," he said.

Subba Reddy said that he brought Chinajeeyar Swamy, Swaroopanandendra Swamy, Raghavendra Swamy mutt seers and TTD and Srisailam Swamijis to the house of Jagan Mohan Reddy to bless him. He said that he used to visit Mysore often to meet Vijaykumar Swamy since 2007 seeking his blessings.