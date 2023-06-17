Vijayawada: Tanishq celebrates 100 tonnes of gold exchange

Vijayawada: In the wake of rising gold prices, Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand, has introduced its revamped ‘Gold Exchange Policy’ to cater to the evolving needs of its customers amidst the volatile gold rates. To offer customers the best value for their gold, this exchange policy provides an opportunity for customers to upgrade their old gold with newer and latest designs offered by Tanishq.

This announcement comes as Tanishq celebrates a remarkable milestone of 1,00,000kg of gold exchange. Thisexchange policy is valid across all Tanishq stores.

Speaking on the celebration, Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited said, “The celebration of 100 tonnes of gold exchanged by 2 million Indians across the country is a testament to the trust and loyalty bestowed upon us over the years.” He explained that this policy is beneficial for customers as Tanishq provides zero deduction to ensure customers receive the maximum value for their gold. accepts gold jewellery for exchange, from any jeweller in India, offers gold exchange services throughout the year, and provides customers with flexibilityand convenience, provides access to intricately designed.