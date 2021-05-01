Vijayawada: TAVR successfully performed on 90-year-old patient

Vijayawada: The Andhra Hospitals (Brain and Heart institute) successfully performed the TAVR (Trans Catheter Aortic Valve replacement) on 90-year-old female patient suffering from cardiac problem.

An elderly female patient N Adilakshmamma from Vijayawada came to Heart and Brain Institute (Andhra Hospitals) complaining of severe breathlessness. She was diagnosed to have severe calcific aortic stenosis with heart enlargement and heart failure.

In a press release on Saturday, Andhra Hospitals Chief Interventional Consultant Cardiologist Dr J Srimannarayana said the patient was known to be hypertensive and has undergone PTCA+stenting previously following a heart attack.

After thorough evaluation and investigations, she was advised for Aortic Valve Replacement. In view of the advanced age, she has been declared to be not fit for surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). Srimananarayana said after detailed counseling to her family members, TAVR (Trans Catheter Aortic Valve replacement) was performed successfully on April 22, 2021.

This non invasive, knife-less and suture-less procedure was done in cardiac cathlab of the hospital. Patient has ambulated the very next day and has significant improvement in her symptoms. He further said Aortic stenosis is now the most common valve disease requiring intervention in Europe and North America and is increasing in prevalence due to the ageing population.

Chief Interventional Cardiologist Dr J Srimannarayana attributed the success rate of such procedures to the team effort of hospital's cardiology & cardio thoracic surgical and critical care personnel.

The hospital team Dr Dilip K Ratti, Dr Ramesh, Dr K Vikram, Dr K Prasanth and Dr Tulasiram were involved in the treatment of the patient.