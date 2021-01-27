Vijayawada: Team Electrical wins DRM Cup Doubles Tennis tourney

Vijayawada: Players of the electrical department lifted the DRM Cup by defeating Commercial Team Inter Departmental Doubles Tennis Tournament organised at the Railway Mini Stadium here on Monday, to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

Five double teams representing different departments of Vijayawada Division took part in the doubles tourney. Total 10 matches were conducted in the style of league system to declare the winners.

In the finals, K Sampath Kumar & M Nageswara Rao (Electrical General Services) beat KRajendra Prasad, Divisional Commercial Manager & S Satyanarayana Reddy, retired CTI, Vijayawada by 7-5. The SC Railways has conducted the event.

Results of the matches: KSampath Kumar & M Nageswara Rao (Electrical) won the first place. KRajendra Prasad & S Satyanarayana Reddy (Commercial) secured the second place. A Srinivasulu and Karimullah (Electric Loco Shed) bagged the third place.

Sd Janardhan was adjudged as the best player of the tournament. P Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada congratulated all the winners and presented trophies to the winners on Tuesday at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rail Mini Stadium.

K Srinivas, Divisional Sports Officer thanked all the participants for making this tourney a grand success and lauded the efforts of K Arjun Rao, Chief Welfare Inspector, Sports in organising the tournament in a safe and conducive manner.