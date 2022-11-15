Vijayawada: Thirumalai Kumar bags Shreshtha Divyangjan national award

Vijayawada (NTR District): Subbaiah Thirumalai Kumar of SCR Vijayawada Division is bestowed with Shrestha Divyangjan National Award for individual excellence in sports category for 2021.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced the awards recently.

The awards will be conferred on December 3 at a grand occasion presided by the President of India at New Delhi.

Kumar is working as booking supervisor in the Commercial Department of Vijayawada Division. He is an International Para Sportsman, who represented India at many international events like Asian Para games (six times), Common World Wealth Games, World Games (two times), IPC World Para Athletic Championship in Swimming, Athletic and Archery events. He won 11 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze medals in international events and 28 Gold Medals, 7 Silver and 4 Bronze in National events.

DRM Shivendra Mohan congratulated Kumar for winning the national award. He said the real challenge in life is to convert the crisis situation into opportunity and to move forward with wisdom and confidence like Kumar.

He assured him of full support and assistance from the administration side to achieve his dream of securing medal at 2024 Paralympics Games to be held at Paris, France.

Kumar thanked Shivendra Mohan, Vavilapalli Rambabu, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager and other officials and inspectors of the Division for being the pillar of strength, support and guidance through this journey. He expressed immense happiness for receiving the award in recognition for his services in the field of sports.