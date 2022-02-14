Vijayawada: Traffic problem near underpass haunts Krishna Lanka

Vijayawada: The residents of Krishna Lanka are facing severe traffic problem at the underpass due to narrow roads and increasing vehicular traffic. The NHAI has constructed the underpass connecting Krishna Lanka and MG Road about three years ago.

Krishna Lanka is one of the biggest colonies in Vijayawada with more than 40,000 population. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has constructed roads and laid drinking water pipelines several decades ago. Consequently, thousands of families settled in

Krishna Lanka.

Moreover, it is located very near to MG Road. Many apartments and group houses were constructed in the colony. Demand for rented houses is also very high in Krishna Lanka due to its proximity to MG road and bus stand.

The residents have easy access to Pandit Nehru Bus Station, MG Road and other areas from Krishna Lanka. With construction of underpass in 2018, traffic problems increased for the colony residents. Thousands of people depend on the underpass.

During evening hours, the vehicles will get stranded on the road. Proposals made for the widening of the road has been pending. All these factors led to traffic problems to the colony residents.

The residents organised agitations demanding the NHAI for the construction of two underpasses for the convenience of local people. But their demands are not conceded and only one underpass was constructed.

During evening hours, petty vendors occupy the road near the underpass with pushcarts. Besides, auto rikshaws and other vehicles are also parked causing inconvenience to the commuters.

R Durga Prasad, a resident of Krishna Lanka, said the residents face severe traffic problem near the underpass during evening hours. He underlined the need to widen the road to prevent traffic issues.

Commercial activity increased drastically in the colony over the last three decades.

Banks, finance companies, shops, hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, hospitals and private offices were set up in Krishna Lanka. Consequently, land prices also shot up in the last two decades.

Demand for rented houses is also very high and 2BHK houses costs Rs 10,0000 to Rs 14,000 depending on the street and construction. Large number of government employees, traders, professionals, lawyers and other people settled in Krishna Lanka and constructed many big houses and villas.