Vijayawada: Trust Hospitals introduces CUVIS

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh with Dr U Venkata Ramana, Dr U Bhargav, and Dr Nishanth at the Trust Hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday
Highlights

This is a fully automated system to treat joints

Vijayawada: For the first time in the State, CUVIS, a fully automated robot joint replacement system was introduced in Trust Hospitals here for the benefit of the patients, said Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh. He inaugurated the Trust Joint Centre here on Sunday, in which former Ministers Kamineni Srinivas and Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, MLA Gadde Ramamohan, YCP leaders Devineni Avinash, Boppana Bhavakumar and former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar also participated. Minister Jogi Ramesh congratulated Dr U Venkata Ramana of the Trust Hospitals for bringing state-of-the-art technology to provide a joint replacement to the people of the State. Dr Venkata Ramana elaborated on the procedure to provide joint replacement with world-class facilities. Noted surgeon Dr U Bhargav Ram said CUVIS is the third generation automated robotic arm joint replacement system that would enable the surgeons to treat the joints in less than an hour. The patient would recover in a very short period, he pointed out. Dr Ch S Nishanth, Dr N Pavana Phani, and other dignitaries also participated.

