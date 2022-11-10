Vijayawada: Two die in blast in firecrackers factory

Vijayawada(NTR District): Two people died and 10 others were injured in a major blast in a firecrackers factory near Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district on Thursday night. The injured persons were shifted to the hospital in Tadepalligudem.

After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot at Kadiyadda village on the outskirts of Tadepalligudem and trying to bring the fire under control.

It was suspected that the casualties may rise as five persons were critically injured in the mishap. The number of persons trapped inside the factory is not known.

According to information, the blast occurred with a deafening sound in the firecracker factory-cum-godown creating panic among the villagers. Full details are awaited.

Tadepalligudem police rushed to the spot and assessing the situation. Cops are trying to find out the reasons for the mishap.