Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Vijayawada: Udyoga Porata Samithi demands release of job notifications
Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samithi demanded the government to release a Mega DSC notification to fill vacant teacher posts besides Group -1 and Group -2 posts.
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samithi demanded the government to release a Mega DSC notification to fill vacant teacher posts besides Group -1 and Group -2 posts. The Samithi will conduct roundtable meetings from May 1 to 20 in all 26 districts and decided to hold a protest in Vijayawada on May 30.
Leaders of the Samithi comprising AISF, AISF, DYFI, SFI, NSUI, and PDSU addressed the media at the Dasari Bhavan here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, AIYF state general secretary Lenin Babu and DYFI general secretary Ramanna said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to release job calendar every year which was his election promise.
BEd and TTC completed candidates have been distressed due to non-release of the DSC notification to fill the vacant teacher posts for the past four years, they said.
They demanded to fill all 50,000 teacher posts which are vacant.
The state government should release a white paper on the vacant posts in several departments, they demanded.
They also stressed the need to increase the Group -1 and Group-2 posts and release the notification without changing the syllabus. They expressed dissatisfaction over the change of Group-2 syllabus.
AIYF state president P Rajendra Babu, AISF state president Johnson Babu, SFI state president Prasanna Kumar, PDSU state joint secretary Rajesh, NSUI state general secretary Srinivasulu, and others were present.