Vijayawada: Udyoga Porata Samithi demands release of job notifications

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samithi demanded the government to release a Mega DSC notification to fill vacant teacher posts besides Group -1 and Group -2 posts. The Samithi will conduct roundtable meetings from May 1 to 20 in all 26 districts and decided to hold a protest in Vijayawada on May 30.

Leaders of the Samithi comprising AISF, AISF, DYFI, SFI, NSUI, and PDSU addressed the media at the Dasari Bhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, AIYF state general secretary Lenin Babu and DYFI general secretary Ramanna said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to release job calendar every year which was his election promise.

BEd and TTC completed candidates have been distressed due to non-release of the DSC notification to fill the vacant teacher posts for the past four years, they said.

They demanded to fill all 50,000 teacher posts which are vacant.

The state government should release a white paper on the vacant posts in several departments, they demanded.

They also stressed the need to increase the Group -1 and Group-2 posts and release the notification without changing the syllabus. They expressed dissatisfaction over the change of Group-2 syllabus.

AIYF state president P Rajendra Babu, AISF state president Johnson Babu, SFI state president Prasanna Kumar, PDSU state joint secretary Rajesh, NSUI state general secretary Srinivasulu, and others were present.