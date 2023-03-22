Vijayawada: Ugadi food festival at Fortune Murali Park

Vijayawada (NTR district): A wide variety of food delicacies from various parts of the four southern States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were offered to the food connoisseur of the city on the eve of Sobhakrutu Ugadi at Fortune Murali Park, an ITC Group of hotels here on Tuesday.

This could be described as Ugadi arrived a day in advance to greet the denizens with the varieties generally not available.

The food varieties from Rayalaseema, Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh would satisfy the palates of the food connoisseur.

General Manager MVN Vijaya Krishna says that there is an array of biryanis, Gongura mutton, Nellore Fish pulusu, Mirapakai Kodi, would surely be a hit with the denizens who visit the Zodiac, the all-day dining place in the popular hotel in the city.

Chef Vinod said that a wide variety of deserts include Bobbatlu, Purnam, coconut laddu and to top it all Panakam, which would be a welcome drink. Food and beverage manager Sujit, sales manager Pavan Kumar were present on the occasion.