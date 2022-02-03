Vijayawada: Urban plantation drive starts at Sixth Battalion

Vijayawada: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang inaugurated the massive plantation programme with Miyawaki method at AP Sixth Battalion in Mangalagiri on Wednesday. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita attended the inauguration event virtually and appreciated the efforts of police in increasing green cover.

Later addressing the media, DGP Sawang said the plantation programme is being taken under Development of Urban Forest scheme at all the eight Battalions located in the State. He informed that a total of 19,774 saplings will be planted in about 15.35 acres of land during the drive following the Miyawaki method at AP Batallion in Mangalagiri.

He appreciated the efforts of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP- Battalions) Dr.Shankha Brata Bagchi and forest department officials for identifying suitable location and creating awareness on the need of green cover among police force. The DGP explained that using the Miyawaki methodology urban forest ecosystem can be developed by planting different types of species trees and shrubs at a place.