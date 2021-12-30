Vijayawada: V Srinivasa Rao elected CPM state secretary

Vijayawada: The three-day 26th CPM state conference concluded at Tadepalli on Wednesday. The state conference elected party new committee with 13 executive secretariat members, two secretariat invitees, 50 committee members, seven invitees and five special invitees.

V Srinivasa Rao has been elected as party state secretary in place P Madhu. The executive secretariat members include MA Gafoor, Y Venkateswara Rao, Ch Narsinga Rao, Ch Babu Rao, K Prabhakara Reddy, D Ramadevi, Mantena Sitaram, B Tulasidas, V Venkateswarlu, P Jamalaiah, K Lokanatham, Mulam Ramesh.