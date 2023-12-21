Vijayawada: Velampalli asserts he will contest from West again

Vijayawada : Sharply reacting to the rumours that he is denied party ticket to contest again from Vijayawada West constituency and he is shifted to some other constituency, former minister and West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao clarified that he along with city Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi went to the Chief Minister’s camp office to discuss various development programmes to be undertaken in the city.

Asserting that he would contest again from the West constituency, he said that the party high command had so far not discussed about the change of constituency with him. He said that it is not true that he was asked to contest from the Central constituency. It is unjust to propagate that I submitted resignation to the party. Srinivasa Rao said that he was an ardent follower of Jagan Mohan Reddy and ready to do whatever he asks him to do.

He exuded confidence that they would win all the constituencies in the NTR district including the three constituencies in the city and present them to the Chief Minister.

The former minister said that West constituency was his and there would be no change. He advised the rumour mongers in the social media not to spread such unnecessary gossip.

“If the Chief Minister takes a decision to change my seat I will abide by the decision,” he asserted. The MLA appealed to people not to rake up differences between the YSRCP leaders in the city. “I will contest from West, Malladi Vishnu from Central and Devineni Avinash from East constituency in the next Assembly election,” he asserted.