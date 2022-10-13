Vijayawada: Victims of atrocities assured of government help

Vijayawada (NTR District): The violence against weaker sections will continue in society as long as there is inequality, stated Vasireddy Padma, the chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Mahila Commission. She addressed the public hearing of the victims belonging to weaker sections, who suffered violence in the hands of perpetrators, here

on Wednesday.

Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) has organised the public hearing regarding the violence faced by Dalit, Adivasi and Girijan women at Ambedkar Bhavan and presided over by DSS national convener Geddam Jhansi.

Padma said the girls, who were cheated in the name of love, should face life with courage and continue their education to achieve greater heights in life. She assured the victims that she would strive to get the compensation, they are entitled from the government, released at an early date. 'I will take the 30 cases that are mentioned during the public hearing to the departments concerned to get the compensation released,' she said. Hailing the role of Dalit Sthree Sakthi for taking up the issue on behalf of the victims, Padma said that the Mahila Commission is with the DSS in the struggle.

The public hearing had taken up 30 cases of violence against weaker sections in which the victims narrated their plight before Director of Prosecutions Ajay Prem Kumar, Sridevi of Safai Karmachari Andolan, Mohan Rao from PCR cell of CID, Qamar Begum from Seeds, Anupama from Bhumika, Kiran Kumar from Indian Lawyers Union and others.

These 30 cases include murders, atrocities, kidnap and rape of minor girls, cheating in the name of love, caste abuse, gang rapes and physical attacks.

Addressing the gathering, DSS national convener G Jhansi said that despite the amendment to the SC, ST (PoA) Act in 2015, it was not being implemented in its letter and spirit. There has been inordinate delay in awarding punishments to the perpetrators though there are special SC, ST courts, she pointed out.

Director of Prosecution Ajay Prem Kumar said that he was moved by the plight of the victims. "Since there is no opportunity for education, Dalits are still facing atrocities and it is high time education is provided to them," he said.

DSS State coordinator Hemalata proposed a vote of thanks.