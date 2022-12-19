Vijayawada: Vikas wins KRUIC men's volleyball tourney

Vijayawada(NTR District):The Vikas College of Physical Education (BPED), Nunna, has emerged as the winner of Krishna University Inter-Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship, which was held at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College here on Sunday.

The Vikas BPED College won all three matches it played in the league stage and stood in the first place.

Four colleges entered the league stage from knockout and the league matches were conducted on the second day of the tournament.

The Vikas BPED College played against Vijaya BPED College, Nunna; Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada; and PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada and won all the three league matches and won the championship. Whereas the host PB Siddhartha College won two matches against Andhra Loyola College, and Vijaya BPED College and secured second place. However, Andhra Loyola College won a match against Vijaya BPED College and bagged third place.

Later, prize distribution programme was conducted and the PB Siddhartha College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Director Vemuri Babu Rao, and Dean Rajesh C Jampala presented trophies to the first, second and third-place teams respectively.

KRUIC Volleyball tournament organising secretary A China Babu, Vikas BPED College Principal Dr G Raju, and several Physical Directors participated.