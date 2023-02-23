Vijayawada: Virtual workshop on e-waste management organised

Vijayawada (NTR district): Manager of Re Teck, Mumbai, Shriya Pitre, as the resource person, discussed the impact of irresponsible consumption and disposal of electronic waste on human and environmental health.

In order to raise awareness among youth about the growing problem of e-waste and its impact on environment and human health, the eco-ambassadors of Green Club and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Maris Stella College collaborated with Mumbai-based Future Recyclers Foundation to organise a virtual workshop on 'Sustainable Electronic Waste Management' here on Wednesday.

Shriya Pitre shared alarming statistics about the amount of e-waste generated globally and the vulnerability of children and poor people, who are exposed to hazardous materials present in these devices such as lead, mercury, chromium, cadmium among others during segregation. She motivated students to repair and reuse electronic gadgets instead of buying numerous electronic devices. She suggested methods of safe and environment-friendly segregation, storage, re-use, recycling, and disposal of e-waste.

The resource person also discussed responsible consumption patterns and enabled participants to understand the life cycle of everyday electronic items, such as phones, computers, laptops, home, and kitchen appliances, and the correct ways of recycling and disposal to avoid harming the planet.

The workshop aimed at educating students about responsible

consumption and the adoption of sustainable e-waste management practices.

About 330 students along with 15 eco-faculty members attended the workshop from the first year of BA, BSc, BCom programmes.

Head of Department of Social Work Sr Sahaya Mary, Deans of Students' Affairs and Eco Ambassador Coordinators Dr Sr Lavanya and Dr G Little Flower, Eco Ambassadors faculty Dr Manga Devi, Dr Alice Jayapradha, Harika, Rajeswari, and others were also present.