Vijayawada: VMC Commissioner inspects Info Park works

Vijayawada: Civic Chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected ongoing works of the project Info Park at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Saturday. he pioneering project aims to recognise the dedication of sweepers and promote eco-friendly waste management practices within the community. During his inspection, the Commissioner issued several directives to enhance the park’s aesthetics and educational impact.



He suggested that the waste picker’s statue be crafted in bronze instead of FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic) for longevity and authenticity.

‘Info Park is designed to offer an immersive experience to visitors, featuring live 3D models of various waste management plants, audio-visual representations of the corporation’s work, and interactive displays.

It aims to showcase advancements in solid waste management like flower waste management in excel plant, window composting, vermi compost plant, Bio Methanation Plant, Integrated Solid Waste Management Plants, Mini Sewage Treatment Plant, Tree Waste Processing Unit, Town Planning Section Scrap, Scrap Placing Unit, Mattress Waste Processing Unit, C&D Waste Recycling Unit undertaken by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and educate citizens about the importance of responsible waste disposal’’ he directed.

To promote sustainability, a gazebo constructed using eco bricks by using pet bottles will be commissioned within the park, the Commissioner further added. Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathy, Executive Engineer ASN Prasad, ADH Srinivasu, Executive Engineer Satyanarayana, Sanitary Inspectors and other staff accompanied the Commissioner.