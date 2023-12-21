Vijayawada: Welfare, development twin focal points of Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has turned the state into a beacon of social justice besides giving equal prominence to welfare and development and winning hearts of multitude of people, said a statement by YSRCP on Wednesday.

“One more year has passed by adding another feather to his colourful cap as the young Chief Minister, who celebrates his birthday on December 21, made an indelible mark on the political canvas with his resolute and inimitable style that has been effective, efficient and eloquent,” it said.

Changing the architecture of social welfare with embellished motifs of direct benefit transfer (DBT), redefining the matrix of governance and amplifying social justice in tangible terms, Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown the way for administrative eminence as Chief Minister, the release said. Looking back at his political journey, Jagan walked straight in to governance from his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra with an overwhelming verdict as he led YSRCP to a thumping victory. The party won 151 of the 175 Assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, a record of sorts as YSRCP began its journey with a solitary MP and a lone legislator.

Not that the road was rosy all through, but the mass contact programmes he undertook, braving the conspiracies and hurdles created by adversaries, brought him closer to masses and he became voice of the people at all available forums and platforms, the statement said.

Dusting out the lethargy, nepotism and corrupt practices of the previous government, he has ushered in a regime of transparency winning accolades from the masses. Reading between the lines, he chalked out a curriculum of excellence from pre-primary to professional courses. Getting the pulse right, he ensured good medicare, better facilities and best practices for building a healthy state, it said.

His vision has made agriculture and its allied fields profitable while he takes the credit for taking governance to the last post and empowering weaker sections, minorities and women like never before.

On the development front, the release said, besides scouting for green energy, he strengthened MSMEs and has taken proactive steps for rapid industrial growth.

His interest in sports is evident with his Aadudam Andhra programme and visualizing Andhra team in IPL tournament. Cricketer Amati Rayudu besides PV Sindhu, Olympians, national and state players have called on the Chief Minister.

He also played host to captains of big ticket companies, foreign dignitaries, national leaders among others. This is the fifth birthday he is celebrating in office.