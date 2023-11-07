Live
- Hyderabad: Two injured in gas pipeline leakage
- Tirupati: Importance of materials science underlined
- Identify all channels involved in illegal drug smuggling: DSEO
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on November 7, 2023
- Tirupati: Demolition of Parveta Mandapam snowballs into a controversy
- Will adopt Vemulawada if BRS candidate wins: KTR
- NGT orders NHAI to conduct EIA to minimise loss of Chevella Banyans
- Andhra Pradesh: Second tranche of Rythu Bharosa funds to be released today
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on November 7, 2023
- 2.53 lakh patients visited Suraksha camps: Collector
Just In
Vijayawada: ‘Word Power Championship’ trophy unveiled
State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao said that under the joint auspices of Vibha and Leap For Word, India’s largest English competition ‘2023-24 Word Power Championship’ will be held in March 2024
Vijayawada: State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao said that under the joint auspices of Vibha and Leap For Word, India’s largest English competition ‘2023-24 Word Power Championship’ will be held in March 2024. In a press release on Monday, he said the related Vibha-LFW English Literacy programme will be implemented in 11 mandals of Paderu division of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in 2021-22 and in 17 mandals of NTR district in 2022-23.
In the academic year 2023-24, the State-level competition of ‘Word Power Championship’ will be organised in five levels for students in ASR and NTR districts. The State winners will participate in the inter-State grand finals to be held in Mumbai in March 2024. On this occasion, Vibha and Leap For Word unveiled the ‘Word Power Championship Trophy’ at the State office of Samagra Shiksha on Monday. Additional State Project Director, Samagra Siksha Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, Leap for Word representatives Chaitanya Chakravorty, Chandana and others participated.