Vijayawada: ‘Word Power Championship’ trophy unveiled

Vijayawada: State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao said that under the joint auspices of Vibha and Leap For Word, India’s largest English competition ‘2023-24 Word Power Championship’ will be held in March 2024. In a press release on Monday, he said the related Vibha-LFW English Literacy programme will be implemented in 11 mandals of Paderu division of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in 2021-22 and in 17 mandals of NTR district in 2022-23.

In the academic year 2023-24, the State-level competition of ‘Word Power Championship’ will be organised in five levels for students in ASR and NTR districts. The State winners will participate in the inter-State grand finals to be held in Mumbai in March 2024. On this occasion, Vibha and Leap For Word unveiled the ‘Word Power Championship Trophy’ at the State office of Samagra Shiksha on Monday. Additional State Project Director, Samagra Siksha Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, Leap for Word representatives Chaitanya Chakravorty, Chandana and others participated.