Vijayawada: Workshop held to create awareness among farmers
Vijayawada: Aries Agro Limited Managing Director Dr Rahul Mirchandani said millets play a very important role in the country and are getting popular among the people in recent years. He said the year 2023 has been announced as the international year of millets. He said Aries Agro Limited organised a workshop at Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad for three days from July 1 to 3.
He said agriculture experts, scientists, entrepreneurs, businessmen and farmers participated in the workshop. He said awareness was created on cultivation of crops and getting more output by using advanced technology and good agriculture practices.
HSK Tangirala, director of ICM, said the workshop will be very useful to the farmers. Rahul Mirchandani launched new products of spices. Senior vice-president, South Region Jaya Pradeep Subramaniyan and other officials were present in the workshop.