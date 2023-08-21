Vijayawada: Youth told not to make fun of transgenders

Vijayawada: The members of Swetha Transgender Welfare Society of Chilakaluripet sought equality and an opportunity to lead dignified lives.



ALANA (Andhra Loyola Assistance for Neighbourhood Advancement) of Andhra Loyola College organised a seminar on gender equality, inviting transgenders, at the college seminar hall here on Sunday. The seminar was organised in collaboration with Secunderabad-based Centre for Information, Training, Research and Action (CITRA). CITRA is a social centre of Jesuit Province run by Jesuits in Andhra and Telangana states, for the last two decades for the upliftment of targeted groups like Dalits, Tribals and other weaker sections of society.

CITRA has been supporting Swetha Transgender Welfare Society run by transgender communities at Chilakaluripeta for the last three years.

Vijaya and Ankitha representing Swetha Transgender Welfare Society attended the seminar.

Addressing the students, Vijaya said that transgenders existed in all classes, caste and creed. But their recognition always came at a cost with an added struggle. Most of the transgenders, after converting through operation, become victims to get alienated from native place and stay away from their families and friends. As a result, they are leading the worst lives without enjoying social equality, social rights, education and jobs in society. So, they were addicted to dandas, prostitution and begging, she said.

When asked about the situation that led her to change into a transgender, Vijaya told them that since school days, she used to behave like a girl and used to play with girls, and peer groups used to tease her a lot. ‘Even my teacher abused me at school. Slowly the family also did not accept my change in attitude and sent me away from the house. After completing 18 years, I approached TG and was taken to Mumbai to become a woman. After becoming a transgender, problems like sexual harassment, discrimination and stigma started,’ she lamented.

Vijaya said that in recent times, many youths are wishing to convert as transgenders, but we discourage them by appealing not to spoil their lives. She informed that they are giving counselling to their family members also. Some are returning to their families, but some are approaching other groups to become transgenders, she added.

Vijaya and Swetha appealed to the youth to treat all genders equally. “If you come across such different personalities, please don’t abuse them or don’t make fun of them, try to give proper counselling or refer them to the nearest clinical psychologist,” they said.

CITRA Director Fr Yesuratnam, Asst Director Fr Vijay, vice-principal Fr Kiran, Kaladarshini Director Fr Rayappa, Extension work Coordinator R John, Head of the Department of Political Science Dr Samuel Dayakar and students from first and second year degree participated in the programme.