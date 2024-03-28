Vijayawada: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as CM for 2nd consecutive time says Kodali Nani

Vijayawada : Gudivada MLA and former minister Kodali Nani kick-started the election campaign in Gudivada town for the Assembly elections after performing special prayers at Sri Kanaka Durga temple located at Nagavarappadu on Wednesday.

Several hundred YSRCP leaders, functionaries and followers of Kodali Nani participated in the campaign.

He participated in a door-to-door campaign in the first ward and urged the voters to give another chance to serve them. A large number of YSRCP fans and supporters welcomed Kodali Nani. He garlanded the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar and paid tributes to the architect of the Indian constitution.

Later speaking to the media, Kodali Nani said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the second time after the ensuing elections and that he would register his fifth victory from Gudivada constituency.

He said during the last five years development works worth Rs 2,000 crore were taken up in Gudivada. He said another Rs 23 crore was sanctioned for the development of the constituency and it will be spend after the Assembly elections.

Nani has earlier won four times from Gudivada constituency. He won two times as the TDP nominee and was elected two times as the YSRCP candidate. He worked as the Civil Supplies Minister in the YSRCP government.

Nani said he would win the election with a massive majority as the people are behind him. He will be fighting the election against the TDP-BJP-JSP candidate Venigandla Ramu.

Ramu is contesting the elections for the first time and as an NRI he earlier lived in the USA. Venigandla Ramu has taken up many service activities in the constituency and has been campaigning for several weeks.

Gudivada has been a strong base for the TDP since the party was launched four decades ago. But, the Gudivada voters have elected YSRCP candidate Kodali Nani two times in 2014 and 2019.

Now, he is contesting for the third time on the YSRCP ticket from Gudivada and seeking public mandate. Voters representing the communities of Kamma, Kapu, Backward Classes and Muslims are in sizeable numbers in Gudivada constituency located in Krishna district.