Vijayawada: YSRCP blames aqua cartel for price fall

Vijayawada: Government chief whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju said that there was a fall in prices of aqua products due to a slump in international market. He said that the state government has been making efforts to protect aqua farmers.

Speaking to media persons at YSRCP central office here on Wednesday, the chief whip said that the TDP which supported the aqua syndicate in the past is now making a hue and cry over falling aqua prices. Maintaining that the state government is committed for the welfare of aqua farmers, he said that the government provided a subsidy of Rs 2,377 crore towards power subsidy to aqua farmers in the past three years. The aqua syndicate started a false campaign against state government with the support of TDP, he alleged.

Prasada Raju said as promised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been supplying power at Rs 1.50 per unit to aqua farmers. The aquaculture is spread in 5 lakh acre of land and AP is in stop position in the sector. He said that there was slump in aqua market due to lack of exports to China and USA. Chief Minister appointed a committee of ministers to search for alternative markets for aqua products, he added. The chief whip said that the state government is making efforts to solve the issues of aqua farmers within a week. The government has been trying to restore exports of aqua products and announced minimum support price for them, ex explained.

He said Chief Minister will visit Narasapuram on October 21 on the occasion of International Fisheries Day. The CM will lay foundation for aqua university and fishing harbour.