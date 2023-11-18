Vijayawada: YSRCP government BC caste census useless says Opposition

Vijayawada : TDP state president K Atchannaidu termed the caste census of the BCs which was recently announced by the state government is useless, nothing but a waste paper and alleged that the survey is being carried out for removing BC votes as well as their schemes.

He further said that the caste census to enumerate the number of people belonging to BCs should be in accordance with the Constitution, and must be done by the Central government.

To discuss the Backward Classes issues, an all-party round-table was held at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram here on Thursday.

The meeting was held under the aegis of the Telugu Desam Party and its BC committees. TDP state president Atchannaidu, BC leader and TDP politburo member Kollu Ravindra, Buddha Venkanna, Jana Sena Vijayawada Urban president Pothina Mahesh, CPI state secretary K RamaKrishna and other leaders attended.

Addressing on the occasion, Atchannidu said that their party was committed to the BC community census and added that they had already passed a resolution twice in Assembly and had sent it to the Central government.

He found fault with the current government for undertaking the BC caste census after 4.5 and half years of its tenure and that too just before the elections. There will be no use for BCs if the census is undertaken by the volunteers. The TDP is the only party which has been giving utmost priority to the BCs,” he declared.

TDP BC Cell president and politburo member Kollu Ravindra said the YSRCP BC Sadhikara Samajika Bus Yatra was aimed at hoodwinking the BCs once again and added that the incumbent government has meted out a grave f injustice to the backward classes.

He urged the BCs and public to give a befitting reply to the government in the ensuing elections for its irregularities and injustices.

JSP leader and Vijayawada urban president of the party Pothina Mahesh criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not sanctioning a single loan to the beneficiaries despite boasting of setting up 56 corporations. Terming the CM “ the biggest traitor of the BCs”, he said due to removal of 10 per cent reservation in local bodies, around 16,8000 BCs had lost posts.

CPI state secretary Ramakrishna said that the Chief Minister didn’t give a single key post to the BCs and SCs and alleged that all the important posts were filled with a single caste people.

There has been no social justice in the state, he added. The CPI secretary further said that the YSRCP leaders were looting crores of rupees of public money and wished that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance would come to power in the upcoming elections.