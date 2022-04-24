Vishnuvardhan elected BBA

Advocate Chandragiri Vsihnuvardhan has been declared president to the more than century-old Bezwada Bar Association in the fiercely fought battle of ballots in the court complex here on Friday. As many as 1,526 advocates exercised their franchise including 322 woman advocates to elect the office-bearers to the lawyers' body. The counting started at 10.30 am and continued till 4.30 pm.



Vishnuvardhan has been elected president followed by Paragati Ravindrababu as vice-president, Gandham Srinivas as general secretary, Sai Kiran Kumar as joint secretary, Kandela Varaprasad as library secretary, Chinnam Ramakrishna as treasurer and Ch Padmaja as woman secretary to the Association. Stalin has been unanimously elected as the sports and cultural secretary.