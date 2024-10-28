Vizianagaram district wins cycling championship

VIJAYAWADA: Vizianagaram district won the overall championship in the School Games Federation, Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) Under-14, 17, and 19 boys and girls inter-district cycling tournament held at Nunna for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

Vizianagaram got 34 points in three categories, while Guntur district finished second with 31 points, and Krishna district stood at third place with 21 points.

The SGF inter-district cycling tournament was organised by the Nunna ZP High School and supervised by the SGF NTR district.

Over 300 cyclists participated, showcasing their skills. The top two

winners in each category earned the opportunity to represent the Andhra Pradesh team at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Cycling Nationals.

The closing ceremony was held at the ZP High

School on Sunday, with School Games Federation NTR district secretary M Srinivasa Rao and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) cycling coach V Kanaka Rao presenting trophies.