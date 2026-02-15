PM Pushes For Defence Modernisation, Says It Must Match Current Realities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined the need for comprehensive defence modernisation, asserting that India must keep its armed forces strong and prepared in line with “current realities.”

Speaking in an interview to Press Trust of India (PTI), the Prime Minister said Union Budget 2026 reflects the country’s readiness to transition into a developed nation, calling it a “we are ready” moment born out of preparation rather than compulsion.

As per Budget 2026, the government has raised overall defence spending to Rs 7.85 lakh crore for the current financial year, up from Rs 6.81 lakh crore last year—an increase of nearly 15%. A major highlight is the 28% jump in defence capital expenditure, which has risen to Rs 2.31 lakh crore from Rs 1.80 lakh crore, signalling a strong push toward modern weapon systems and indigenous defence manufacturing.

The Prime Minister said the government would “do whatever it takes” to support the armed forces, stressing that modernisation is essential amid evolving geopolitical and security challenges. He noted that total defence expenditure has grown steadily—from Rs 2.94 lakh crore in 2015–16 to Rs 7.85 lakh crore in 2025–26—while capital outlay for modernisation has increased from Rs 83,614 crore to Rs 2.31 lakh crore over the same period.

Referring to recent procurement decisions, PM Modi pointed to India’s approval in January of a Rs 3.25 lakh crore agreement with France for 114 Rafale fighter jets, calling it one of the largest combat aircraft acquisitions in the nation’s history.

On the economic front, the Prime Minister said stronger manufacturing, services, and MSMEs have enabled India to negotiate Free Trade Agreements from a position of strength with 38 nations. He added that political stability has restored investor confidence and emphasised the role of the private sector in driving the next phase of growth.

Calling reform a core commitment of his government, PM Modi urged industry leaders to invest aggressively in research and development, supply chains, and quality. “The next leap towards Viksit Bharat will depend on bold private investment in innovation, long-term capacity, and global competitiveness,” he said, adding that productivity gains must be shared fairly with workers.

Highlighting India’s digital progress, the Prime Minister described the country as a global leader enabled by platforms such as UPI and said expanding computing power and data centre infrastructure would help build a strong AI ecosystem and create large-scale employment for the youth.