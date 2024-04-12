Volunteers not believing in Naidu’s pay hike talk: Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that volunteers are not in a position to believe ‘false promise’ of increasing monthly honorarium to Rs 10,000 if TDP comes to power made by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He expressed surprise over Chandrababu who raised several objections over volunteer system and even complained to Election Commission of India seeking a bar on usage of their services, now expressing concern over the conditions of volunteers in view of coming elections.

Interacting with media persons at party central office on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu is in the habit of making false promises one month before elections, but people are not ready to believe his words.

Blaming TDP chief for the death of several old people due to delay in distribution of pensions, he said Naidu is now trying to attribute the same to YSRCP. He said that volunteers played a key role in distributing the welfare schemes at grassroot level without any middlemen for the past four-and-a-half years. He said Chandrababu will reintroduce the Janmabhoomi committees in the name of volunteer system to benefit them, if he gets the chance. He said that people are not ready to believe the false promises of Chandrababu, including increase in old age pension to Rs 4,000.

Denying reports of change of YSRCP candidates in some constituencies, which are going viral in social media, Ramakrishna Reddy said that there is no question of changing candidates. He said that it is diversion technic of TDP as Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy’s Memantha Siddham bus yatra was receiving good response and people are extending support to YSRCP.

Stating that the three-party alliance of TDP-B JP- Jana Sena is in still a state of confusion regarding finalising candidates, party leaders are also expressing ire over this.

He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has clarity from the beginning and finalised the candidates taking the feedback from people.