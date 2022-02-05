'Wakf properties in AP under encroachment'

Vijayawada: Member of National Commission for Minorities Syed Shahzadi expressed concern over the encroachment of Wakf properties in Andhra Pradesh, where more than 2,000 cases against land grabbers were pending in various courts.

Reviewing the welfare programmes being implemented in the State with the district Minority Welfare Officers, Wakf Board inspectors and auditors here on Friday, Shahzadi instructed the officers to take stern action against illegal encroachments.

She said that she was appalled at the conditions in which the minority welfare residential schools are being run in the city, after visiting them on Thursday.

Both Central and State governments have been spending huge amounts for the welfare of the minorities, but the fruits were not reaching them, she lamented.

Shahzadi said that the district welfare officer was instructed to shift the school immediately to some other place and send the report to the minority commission. She opined that the schools for the minorities in the State are in a pitiable condition and this should change. The officials should strive hard to improve the condition of the minorities by providing them employment opportunities, better education facilities, she said. "There is no point in blaming each other," she added. The Commission member asked the district officers for details of the scholarships being provided to the students and awareness programmes on scholarships being organised for the benefit of the students. She instructed the district officers to conduct awareness programmes at least once in a month for the parents of the students.

If there are problems, they could be taken to the notice of the District Collectors for solution, she suggested. She assured the district officers that she would extend cooperation for the welfare of the minorities.

SERP chief executive officer A Md Imtiaz, AP State Wakf Board CEO S Alim Basha, Survey Commissioner (Wakf) Shereen Begum and others participated.