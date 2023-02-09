Website for theatre persons launched

Vijayawada: Shilpa Foundation, a gateway for Telugu drama, literature organised an award function at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here on Tuesday. The foundation also started a unique website for the benefit of theatre persons.

The trustee, A Bhaskara Chandra said this website will preserve the Telugu drama scripts and literature for future generations and also for research purposes. They aimed to preserve more than 50,000 books in a phased manner. Devineni Kishore Kumar and Ambati Madhumohan Krishna inaugurated the Shilpa Foundation web poster.

Devineni Kishore Kumar, president, Nagarjuna Kala Parishad, presided over the meeting and said some schemes are invented to attract youth towards theatre. He also said that all the cultural organisations are conducting the parishads should hold a meeting to design a programme to attract the youth and also to attract the audience towards theatre.

Chalasani Krishna Prasad and HVRS Prasad, noted theatre personalities also spoke about the present status of Telugu theatre and the remedial measures to bring back the past glory. KLN Swamy, a noted theatre writer, director and actor and 'Kallu' Srinivas was honoured with Silpa Foundation award for the years 2021-2022 for their best services towards stage.

A playlet 'Agni Samskaram', presented by Abhinaya Arts, Guntur was staged. The writer Stothra A Rahul tried to sketch the inner heart of a wife, who was deceived by husband and son and her final judgment. Director N Ravindra Reddy, moulded the drama with his experience and the artistes T Lakshmi, Mahendra, Siva, V Ch K Prasad, Ravi, Ravinder Reddy gave best performance. Giri (Stage design and Make up), Leela Mohan (music) rendered technical support.