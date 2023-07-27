Live
- INDIA Alliance Escalates Protest For Modi's Response On Manipur Crisis, No-Confidence Motion Submitted
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Cops arrest engineering grad for hacking a private company's software
- Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh, govt. declares holidays to schools in few districts
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 27
- Heavy rains lash State for second consecutive day
- Rajamahendravaram: Pallevelugu buses allowed on road-cum-rail bridge
- VR Siddhartha Engg College secures ISO certification
- Galla requests Centre to revive concession in train fare for journos
Just In
INDIA Alliance Escalates Protest For Modi's Response On Manipur Crisis, No-Confidence Motion Submitted
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
Cops arrest engineering grad for hacking a private company's software
Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh, govt. declares holidays to schools in few districts
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 27
WG Collector alerts officials on flood situation
Vijayawada: West Godavari district Collector P Prashanti instructed the officials to be on high alert in view of the heavy rains forecast and Godavari...
Vijayawada: West Godavari district Collector P Prashanti instructed the officials to be on high alert in view of the heavy rains forecast and Godavari floods. She conducted a video conference with the officials here on Wednesday and enquired about the flood situation in Lanka villages. She instructed the officials to prevent fishermen from entering the sea for fishing. She instructed the police to increase the bandobust in vulnerable areas that will be affected by the Godavari floods and irrigation and revenue officials to keep a vigil on river bunds and take measures to strengthen the bunds and avoid breaches.
Collector Prashanti instructed the officials to keep sandbags ready to check the breaches and flow of floodwater. She appealed to people not to take their livestock for grazing and instructed the medical and health department to set up a medical camp if necessary and ensure to maintain sufficient medicine and other equipment. She said there is a possibility of snake bites and asked the officials to keep the medicine to treat the snake bite victims and suggested the Transco officials to be vigilant during the floods.