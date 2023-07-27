WG Collector alerts officials on flood situation

Vijayawada: West Godavari district Collector P Prashanti instructed the officials to be on high alert in view of the heavy rains forecast and Godavari floods. She conducted a video conference with the officials here on Wednesday and enquired about the flood situation in Lanka villages. She instructed the officials to prevent fishermen from entering the sea for fishing. She instructed the police to increase the bandobust in vulnerable areas that will be affected by the Godavari floods and irrigation and revenue officials to keep a vigil on river bunds and take measures to strengthen the bunds and avoid breaches.

Collector Prashanti instructed the officials to keep sandbags ready to check the breaches and flow of floodwater. She appealed to people not to take their livestock for grazing and instructed the medical and health department to set up a medical camp if necessary and ensure to maintain sufficient medicine and other equipment. She said there is a possibility of snake bites and asked the officials to keep the medicine to treat the snake bite victims and suggested the Transco officials to be vigilant during the floods.