Vijayawada: The state government on Thursday released a white paper on law & order reflecting the current challenges faced by various state law enforcement agencies.

Accepting the suggestion of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that soon a day-long discussion on how to meet the challenges would be taken up. He said the government was firm that there should be no compromise in maintaining the law & order situation.

Naidu said that it was a fact that leaders of political parties, farmers of Amaravati, workers and all sections of the people had become victims of vendetta politics in the state during the five-year rule of the previous government. He assured the members that the government would review all the cases and take necessary legal measures to see that wrong cases were withdrawn and those who were responsible for foisting such cases were punished.

He said there will be no vendetta against anyone but no one who had committed a mistake or had acted in violation of the rules would be spared. Everyone, as Pawan said, should have fear of law, the CM said.

Referring to the humiliation Pawan had to face from the YSRCP, he said: “If in reel life, he would have beaten them blue and black but in real life he had to lie down on the road and protest when he was stopped from entering the state.” Pawan Kalyan was seen bursting into laughter.

Naidu also cautioned the party rank and file not to do anything that would bring bad name to the NDA alliance. He said they should remember that they were also partners in the Central government. The CM said he understands that the party workers who faced hell would be wanting to take revenge but they should not take law into their hands. He said whatever is to be done will be done legally. “People have elected us to serve them not to repeat what previous regime had done,” he stressed.

He said the legislators and party rank and file should remember that five-crore people were watching every move of theirs. He promised to create a separate wing to deal with the menace of derogatory trolling on the social media particularly against women. Anyone indulging in such acts will have to face severe punishment, he added. He also said that to deal with the ganja menace an exclusive toll-free number would be created.