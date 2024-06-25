Live
- Hyd’bad police fire warning shot, apprehend thief
- GHMC receives 242 grievances at Prajavani
- JC orders control of tomato, onion prices
- Applications invited for TG DEECET 2024
- Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalized After Blood Sugar Plummets Amid Hunger Strike Over Water Crisis
- Controversy In Kerala: SYS Leader Mustafa Mundupara Advocates For Separate Malabar State
- Unemployed youth protest at TGPSC office
- Cantonment General Hosp to undergo revamp soon
- First chemist in history likely to be a female perfumer Tapputi
- 2 Bapatla beaches closed after six drowning deaths
Just In
Will bring back past glory to handlooms: Minister
Minister for Backward classes, Handloom and Textiles S Savitha assured the handloom weavers here on Monday that the State government would strive to bring back past glory to the handloom sector.
She visited the APCO mega showroom at Governorpet here. Later, addressing the media, the Minister expressed concern over the plight of the handloom weavers and she witnessed the suicide of some weavers when they failed to fetch good price to their products.
She complimented the officials for running the mega showroom on par with the corporate showrooms. She said that there are 84 showrooms across the State and 16 showrooms in the neighbouring States. Efforts were on to improve the turnover by modernising the showrooms. She appealed to the people to buy handloom dress material to encourage the handloom weavers. “People should wear handloom dresses at least one day in a week,” she exhorted people. APCO vice-chairman and managing director R Pavan Murthy, general manager S Anuja Rani, showroom manager Y Gopalakrishna and staff were present.