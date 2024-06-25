  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Will bring back past glory to handlooms: Minister

Minister for Backward Classes, Handloom and Textiles S Savitha visiting the APCO mega showroom at Governorpet in Vijayawada on Monday
x

Minister for Backward Classes, Handloom and Textiles S Savitha visiting the APCO mega showroom at Governorpet in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

Minister for Backward classes, Handloom and Textiles S Savitha assured the handloom weavers here on Monday that the State government would strive to bring back past glory to the handloom sector.

Vijayawada: Minister for Backward classes, Handloom and Textiles S Savitha assured the handloom weavers here on Monday that the State government would strive to bring back past glory to the handloom sector.

She visited the APCO mega showroom at Governorpet here. Later, addressing the media, the Minister expressed concern over the plight of the handloom weavers and she witnessed the suicide of some weavers when they failed to fetch good price to their products.

She complimented the officials for running the mega showroom on par with the corporate showrooms. She said that there are 84 showrooms across the State and 16 showrooms in the neighbouring States. Efforts were on to improve the turnover by modernising the showrooms. She appealed to the people to buy handloom dress material to encourage the handloom weavers. “People should wear handloom dresses at least one day in a week,” she exhorted people. APCO vice-chairman and managing director R Pavan Murthy, general manager S Anuja Rani, showroom manager Y Gopalakrishna and staff were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X