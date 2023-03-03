'Women empowerment-theme for beauty pageant'

Women empowerment and societal development are the themes for the Mr, Miss and Mrs Beauty Pageant India International-2023, stated Dr Himanshu Tewari, the Director of Arcoiris Events and Communications and the organiser of the pageant.





Along with Bollywood actresses Moumita Bose and Meghna Banerjee, Dr Tewari released brochure for the pageant here on Thursday. He said that the pageant would identify the persons with social responsibility and strong personality irrespective of the body shape and measurements to showcase to the world as inspiring persons.





The competitions would be in four categories - Mr, Miss, Mrs and Mrs Curvy - and interested people between the age of 18 and 65 years could participate in the competition. The Arcoiris is striving to help rehabilitation of the victims of domestic violence and their economic sustainability. Women are being provided skill development through IIM-Lucknow, he said.





Official channel partner of the pageant, Shravani Media Head Shravani Vennam said Mrs Universe South-East Asia VV Manjula Kumari is the guiding force behind the Arcoiris Grooming Academy. Bollywood actresses Moumita Bose and Meghna Bannerjee expressed happiness to be part of the pageant. Anu Hospital director Dr K Sridevi, chairman of Srivani Constructions Mulpuri Surendra, Apple Health Care head Dr Ramchand Chilakapati and others were present on the occasion.



