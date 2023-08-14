Yarlagadda insists on contesting from Gannavaram constituency

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leader and Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) former chairman Yarlagadda Venkata Rao on Sunday made it clear that he wished to contest from the Gannavaram Assembly Constituency in the 2024 elections.



He convened a meeting with his supporters and followers at a private function hall in Gannavaram on Sunday evening and discussed his future course of action. The meeting assumed significance as there are speculations that Venkata Rao may join the TDP.

The YSRCP leader is not happy in recent years as the party is “not giving” importance to him. Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who had won on the TDP ticket as MLA from Gannavaram has later defected to the ruling YSRCP.

Ever sincee Vamsi joined the YSRCP, Venkata Rao is not happy and feeling that he had lost significance in the constituency. Finally, he convened a meeting with his supporters on Sunday and made it clear that he wanted to contest the polls from the Gannavaram Assemly constituency at any cost whether he gets ticket on behalf of YSRCP or not.

He recalled that Gannavaram constituency voters blessed independent candidates in 1994 and 2004 elections.

He said that the voters of the constituency won’t accept any injustice to the hardworking and popular leaders. He hoped the people of Gannavaram would recognise his services and elect him in the 2024 Assembly elections. Yarlagadda’s meeting with his followers became a hot topic in both Krishna and NTR districts on Sunday.