Yoga day held at Yush dept. In Vijayawada

Principal Secretary Health Medical Family Welfare M.T.Krishna Babu IAS , Collector Dilli Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, former Minister Vellampalli...

Principal Secretary Health Medical Family Welfare M.T.Krishna Babu IAS , Collector Dilli Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, and Mayor Rarana Bhayalashmi, student s others members participating a Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day organized by Yush department at A convention centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday

