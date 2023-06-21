  • Menu
Yoga Day held in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Ninth International yoga day was held at the A1 convention hall. Principal secretary medical and health MT Krishnababu, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao MLAS Malladi Vishnu Velampalli Srinivas, yoga teachers and students attended. Yoga teachers and students exhibited various types of yoga and yoga Gurus explained how it helps to improve health and fitness.

