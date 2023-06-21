Live
- PM Modi Receives A Hearty Welcome In New York From The Indian Diaspora
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 21-06-2023
- AP weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted across the state
- Revanth to meet Komatireddy ahead of meeting Ponguleti
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 21-06-2023
- Google fixes a bug that allowed WhatsApp to access Android mobile microphone
- Ruhani Sharma's HER Releasing Through Suresh Productions
- Karimnagar decked up for KT Rama Rao’s visit
- Moringa Techsolv inducts banking & technology industries veteran Prasanna Lohar as an advisory board member
- Musk says Tesla to come to India 'as soon as possible
Yoga Day held in Vijayawada
VIJAYAWADA: Ninth International yoga day was held at the A1 convention hall. Principal secretary medical and health MT Krishnababu, NTR district...
VIJAYAWADA: Ninth International yoga day was held at the A1 convention hall. Principal secretary medical and health MT Krishnababu, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao MLAS Malladi Vishnu Velampalli Srinivas, yoga teachers and students attended. Yoga teachers and students exhibited various types of yoga and yoga Gurus explained how it helps to improve health and fitness.
