YS Jagan and Union minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Benz Circle second flyover

The second flyover of Vijayawada Benz Circle was inaugurated by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari a while ago. Chief Minister YS Jagan along with Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who on Thursday participated in several development programs in Vijayawada arrived at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium and inaugurate 20 roads and other projects built by the National Highways Development Corporation.



Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said the Benz Circle flyover was completed expeditiously with the support of union minister Gadkari and opined that the state government had taken quick decisions on pending projects, land acquisition, and other issues. He said the highest priority was given to road works in the rest of the state.



Further speaking, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that national highways are being developed in the state with the help of the Centre and thanked the Centre for its support to the state.

Meanwhile, Gadkari said he was happy to be part of several development projects in AP. He said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee believed that the development of the country was due to the development of roads. He said the Gram Sadak Yojana run by the Centre is most crucial for the development of roads.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who arrived at Gannavaram Airport was accompanied by Union Minister Kishan Reddy. Minister Shankar Narayana and MP Balashouri welcomed the gathering on behalf of the state government. Meanwhile, on behalf of the BJP, AP BJP President Somu Veerraju, BJP MPs Sujana Chowdhury, CM Ramesh, and MLC Madhav welcomed the gathering. The chief minister and union minister visited the photo gallery set up.