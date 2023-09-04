YSR will remain in people’s hearts: Minister Vanitha

Vijayawada: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy gave life to many poor people by launching Aarogyasri scheme and he was a very humble leader with simplicity, stated Home Minister Taneti Vanitha.

She inaugurated the statue of Dr Rajasekhara Reddy at food junction centre on BRTS road here on Sunday. YSR Trade union has installed YSR’s statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Vanitha said Dr YSR always strived for the upliftment and development of the poor students and enlightened their lives by implementing fee reimbursement and other schemes. She said YSR provided medical and health services to poor people, who cannot afford treatment, by launching Aarogyasri scheme. ‘YSR is physically away from the people, but he is in their hearts.’

Minister Taneti Vanitha said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is following the footsteps of his father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and has been trying for women empowerment.

Rajya Sabha member Ayodhya Ramireddy said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many welfare schemes with the name of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He said Dr YSR is in the hearts of Telugu people.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said YS Rajasekhar Reddy had worked two times as the CM and one time as Opposition leader. He said Vijayawada city was developed under the regime of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He alleged TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu resorted to corruption in the construction of capital Amaravati. He questioned Chandrababu Naidu to give explanation over the allegation of corruption of Rs 118 crore. All Opposition parties are trying to defeat the YSRCP in 2024 elections, but the party will win the elections again, he expressed confidence.

YSR trade union president P Gowtham Reddy said the Union started with two branches and now it has 80 branches. He said YSR is still alive in the hearts of the people even after 14 years of his demise and the YSRCP is going ahead with the ideology of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Vijayawada west MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, city Congress president Boppana Bhava Kumar, YSRCP East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash, deputy mayors, corporators and other leaders, functionaries attended the statue inauguration programme.