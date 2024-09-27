Live
- IMA elections to be held today
- BCs demand a TN-like quota system
- Merger of villages with KMC faces opposition
- Vagdevi College organises CBM Expo 2K24
- iPad 10 Available for Rs 29,999 on Amazon: Is it a Best Choice?
- TGTDC’s food fiesta today
- Jr NTR Fan Dies While Watching 'Devara' Film in Kadapa
- NTPC Ramagundam wins award
- Google Launches Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Gmail: Details
- Ayush Ministry Launches 'Swarna Prasan' Initiative In Odisha's Kalahandi District
Just In
YSRCP chief should apologise to Hindus: Dinakar
Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy practises Christianity and it is his Constitutional right to follow his religious faith as per his...
Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy practises Christianity and it is his Constitutional right to follow his religious faith as per his wish. But He shall respect the rituals, customs, traditions, rules and regulations of other faiths when he enters Hindu temples, said Lanka Dinakar, AP BJP official spokesperson.
In a press release on Thursday, Dinakar said the former CM should adhere to and comply with the systems and practices of the Hindu temples, otherwise, he has no eligibility to enter them. He said non-Hindus are eligible to enter Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple with the ‘Declaration of faith’ only. Hence the YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy shall mandatorily declare himself as non-Hindu.
Dinakar said before that Jagan should tender an apology for using the adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus during the YSRCP rule. He alleged the former CM has been trying to continue provocative approach by mocking on Hindu religion rituals, traditions, customs and practices.