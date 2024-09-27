YSRCP chief should apologise to Hindus: Dinakar

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy practises Christianity and it is his Constitutional right to follow his religious faith as per his wish. But He shall respect the rituals, customs, traditions, rules and regulations of other faiths when he enters Hindu temples, said Lanka Dinakar, AP BJP official spokesperson.

In a press release on Thursday, Dinakar said the former CM should adhere to and comply with the systems and practices of the Hindu temples, otherwise, he has no eligibility to enter them. He said non-Hindus are eligible to enter Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple with the ‘Declaration of faith’ only. Hence the YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy shall mandatorily declare himself as non-Hindu.

Dinakar said before that Jagan should tender an apology for using the adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus during the YSRCP rule. He alleged the former CM has been trying to continue provocative approach by mocking on Hindu religion rituals, traditions, customs and practices.