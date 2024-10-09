YSRCP expresses alarm over rising attacks on women

Vijayawada: YSRCP expressed concerns over the alleged deteriorating safety of women under the coalition government, stating that incidents of attacks, harassment, and rapes against women have become alarmingly common, even in districts represented by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, as well as in the home minister’s constituency, who is a woman herself.

Speaking to the media at the party’s central office on Tuesday, YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala criticised the government for not taking decisive action and pointed out that not a single culprit has been severely punished in the past four months. She emphasised that even the families of police officers are no longer safe, referring to an incident where the mother of a CI was kidnapped and murdered in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Shyamala highlighted the case in Pithapuram, where a TDP leader allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a minor girl. She said that the police only registered the case after the victim’s family came under immense pressure. In another incident in Punganur, she criticised the police for not taking seriously the complaint of a missing girl, which could have saved her life. She also mentioned the case in Nandyal, where the body of a brutally murdered girl is still unidentified.