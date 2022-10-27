YSRCP giving top priority to BCs, says Vijayasai

Vijayawada: YSRCP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said that the YSRCP government has been giving top priority to BCs. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided 70 per cent of Cabinet berths to BC, SC, ST and minority sections.

The YSRCP organised a BC conference at Tadepalli on Wednesday to take feedback from BC leaders to attract BCs towards the party and to garner their support in the coming elections. BC ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and chairpersons of various corporations, ZPTCs and mandal parishad presidents participated in the meeting. Participating as the chief guest at the BC conference, Vijayasai Reddy said that the YSRCP was committed to the welfare of BCs. He said as part of it the party MPs moved a private bill in Parliament to increase reservation for BCs with constitutional sanction.

The party is planning to organise a huge BC conclave in 10 days to take feed back from BC leaders directly to extend welfare measures to all the BC people.

He said similar BC meetings will be conducted at district level too to get field level feedback.

Stating that YSRCP government has been giving priority to BCs, the MP said that of the 13 municipal corporation, seven mayor posts were given to BCs. Likewise, 73 per cent of municipal chairperson posts were giving to BCs, SC, ST and minorities. He said of the 137 corporations,53 chairperson posts and 201 director posts were giving to BCs. Of the total 196 agricultural marketing committee chairmen posts, 76 were given to BCs. Vijayasai Reddy said that the TDP government neglecting the BCs and spent only Rs 19,329 crore in five years for their welfare whereas the YSRCP government provided employment to 6.03 lakh BC, SC, ST and minorities in three years period. He said that N Chandrababu Naidu neglecting BCs and failed to protect their interests.