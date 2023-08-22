YSRCP govt enrolling fake voters in State

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has alleged that the YSRCP government was resorting to enrollment of fake voters in the State and stated the party will impart training to the BJP cadre for the verification of voters list in the respective booths



She said hundreds of voters’ names were enrolled with same door numbers in some parts of the State. The State BJP on Monday organised an awareness programme on the enrollment of voters and verification of voters list at the State party office.

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari pointed out that two officials Bhaskar Reddy and Swarupa Rani were suspended for neglecting their duties in enrollment of voters in Uravakonda Assembly constituency. She alleged that both the YSRCP and the TDP indulged in enrollment of fake voters in the State.

She said the BJP will impart training to the BJP workers to verify the voters list in their respective booths. Purandeswari said the BJP workers will create awareness among people on enrollment of eligible voters and deletion of the names of fake voters from the voters list. Karimnagar MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay participated in the awareness programme online in virtual mode and spoke to the leaders.