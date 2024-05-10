YSRCP govt welfare bettered status of 1 cr families: Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the opposition alliance party leaders are resorting to false propaganda on development of Andhra Pradesh. He said while Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of his election campaign was explaining to people the welfare measures taken up by YSRCP government in the past five years and seeking votes, the opposition parties were resorting to false campaign for political gain.

Speaking to media persons at party office in Tadepalli on Thursday, he rejected the argument that there was no development in the state, stating that by establishing village and ward secretariats, the government was able to provide accountability to the money spent on welfare schemes and improved delivery mechanism.

He said each secretariat catered to the needs of nearly 2,000 people by extending the welfare schemes to people at grassroot level. He said each secretariat distributed welfare schemes worth Rs 20 to Rs 30 crore. He said the YSRCP government continued the welfare schemes during crucial Covid period of two years.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had failed to waive Dwcra loans and stopped zero interest scheme. The YSRCP government implemented welfare schemes and benefited 16 lakh women by distributing Rs 75,000 each under Cheyutha scheme.

He said several major industries were set up in the state and the GSDP increased by 4.82 per cent.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that bank linkages of Dwcra women groups increased to Rs 1.69 lakh crore as against Rs 69,000 crore during TDP rule which indicate a massive increase in economic activity of women.

He said under Jagananna Todu, 16 lakh people, including 12 lakh women, got benefited with zero interest loans. The YSRCP government brought MNCs for providing marketing tie up to Dwcra products, he added.