YSRCP lambasts TDP for comments against CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh lashed out at N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for indulging in cheap politics by making derogatory comments against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and said TDP has been doing so only to prove its existence.

Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, the MLA said TDP leaders have stooped so low to use filthy language against the Chief Minister and warned them to be in their limits.

Ramesh said while the Chief Minister has been implementing welfare schemes for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and giving them priority in political posts, the ppposition on the other hand has completely failed to fulfil its duty and Naidu has become an useless opposition leader.

Stating that Chandrababu Naidu enacted emotional drama and boycotted Assembly during the last session, he dared the TDP to come to Assembly and discuss the issues.