YSRCP ruined State in all spheres, lambasts Purandeswari

YSRCP ruined State in all spheres, lambasts Purandeswari
Highlights

Says the BJP will expose the anti-people’s policies pursued by the State government during its poll campaign

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari on Sunday came down heavily on the YSRCP government for ruining the State in all spheres during the last five years.

She addressed the State OBC Morcha meeting of the party at the State office on Sunday. Purandeswari alleged that the YSRCP looted the State and mortgaged the government properties and expressed concern over the mounting debt burden on the State.

She criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for completely ignoring the welfare of the Backward Classes.

She said the Chief Minister was carrying out a false campaign on the progress of Backward Classes in the state. She said the YSRCP came to power with assurance of good governance, but it has ruined the state.

Though the Chief Minister promised to implement total prohibition, he had failed to fulfill the promise and the YSRCP government promoted extensive sales of liquor.

Purandeswari said the BJP will highlight the anti-people’s policies of the YSRCP government in the election campaign.

BJP OBC Morcha president R Gopi Srinivas, party leaders Madhukar Jee, Bitra Sivannarayana, Murali Mohan Naidu, Avula Nagendra and other leaders attended the OBC Morcha meeting at the State party office.

