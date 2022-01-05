YSRCP sees bid to divert attention from CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Delhi success

Vijayawada: Rejecting the allegations of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy accused the Leader of Opposition of indulging in diversion politics as the Chief Minister's Delhi tour was successful.

Speaking to the media at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, the MLA said Jagan

Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi was part of the development agenda, where he discussed various key issues related to the state with several Union ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the tour has proved successful, the opposition leader was trying to divert people's with his political dramas and baseless allegations to defame the state with jealousy, he said.

He said Chandrababu Naidu did nothing for the state during his five-year rule and indeed wasted hundreds of crores to create a hype for meagre investments, plundered public wealth, neglected Polavaram and even turned Amaravati into 'Bramaravati', looting all those valuable lands. He said that everything in the state was fraudulent during the TDP regime and demanded an answer on what Rs 10,000 crore was spent in Amaravati, while there were no infrastructure facilities and permanent buildings.

The Rayachoti MLA said that Chandrababu could have developed Visakhapatnam as a world class capital with half the expenditure and with the rest, he could have built permanent buildings like the High Court and Assembly, including the staff quarters.

Surprisingly, he had spent Rs 10,000 crore without even completing at least one building, and even the house where he stays lacks drainage system and pumps the waste into the river, he said and added that Chandrababu who boasts he was visionary leader, failed miserably to develop Rayalaseema and north Andhra regions, as he is least concerned about those regions.

Referring to the investments, he said that over Rs 40,000 crore investments have come to Andhra Pradesh in the last 30 months despite Covid pandemic. While there were no welfare schemes for Chandrababu to claim in his five-year rule, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy prioritised welfare and spent Rs 1.2 lakh crore through DBT (direct benefit transfer). He recalled how Chandrababu "crippled" the state finances making it a debt ridden with over Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

He slammed the TDP chief for blaming the government over the delay in Polavaram project and stated that it was due to negligence of the previous government, which couldn't even do proper planning.